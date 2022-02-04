At the request of the students, and in order to promote good eating habits, the mayor of New YorkEric Adams, has implemented a new measure called “vegan fridays”.

Starting this Friday, February 4, public school students in the city will be able to count on options free of food of animal origin and healthy in their menus.

We must not contribute to the health crisis. Now, we are going to allow our children to have the option of trying something good and healthy that they have asked us for.

This initiative will benefit more than one million students who eat for free at the public schools from New York.

As Adams explained in an interview on the ‘Fox 5’ channel, the students said they were tired of the same options as always on their menus and of foods that are not very nutritious, such as pizzas, hamburgers, sausages and other fast foods. .

It is noteworthy that the mayor is considered vegan, so this campaign has also been in favor of highlighting his values ​​and habits.

In addition, Adams stated that more than 14 million children and adolescents suffer from obesity, which has also raised the numbers of medical complications due to diabetes, obesity and asthma.

Its main purpose with this measure is to reduce the rates of these conditions in the child population and improve health crisis in which the country is located.

Eric Adams implemented this measure to improve the health of the child population.

meal options

The vegan menu It will be very varied and nutritious. This Friday, the morning will start with fruit, begels and oatmeal.

For lunch, there will be tacos with vegetables and black beans. The menu is intended to be varied and entertaining for students.

However, non-vegan options and milk will remain. However, one of Adams’s proposals has been to ban chocolate milk due to its high sugar content, as well as processed meats and artificial colors due to their abundant amount of chemicals and sodium.

Other similar proposals

Other similar initiatives began in 2019 during the mayoralty of Bill de Blasio, who proposed the “meatless monday” in order to improve the health of students and to reduce the greenhouse effect generated by meat production both locally and nationally.

It is expected that the measure will be well received and that the students will also implement good eating habits at home.

Trends WEATHER

