A vegan family demands that their neighbors close their windows when cooking with meat. Your letter found its way onto the Internet and sparked a discussion there.

Perth – In the suburb of Burns Beach in the city of Perth, a completely vegan family didn’t like the smell of meat constantly wafting through their window when their neighbors cooked with animal products. Unable to find any other solution, the family wrote a letter to their neighbors, which found its way onto the Internet.

Vegan dispute in Australia: “The smell of meat makes us sick and upsets us”

“Hello neighbor, could you please close your side window while cooking?” says the handwritten message. “My family is vegan – we eat only plant-based foods – and the smell of the meat you cook makes us sick and upset.” For many vegetarians, especially those who avoid meat for ethical reasons and concern for animal welfare , the smell of meat is understandably difficult to bear. “We would appreciate your understanding,” the family continues, “thank you very much. Sarah, Wayne and children.” On the envelope there is also a note to take the call seriously.

More and more people are eating a plant-based diet, including in Germany. A representative Forsa survey recently showed that twelve percent of Germans are now vegetarian and three percent are vegan. Meat consumption has been declining for years: According to the Federal Ministry of Food, the estimated per capita consumption was 52.0 kg slaughter weight/head in 2022, compared to 60 kilograms in 2017. With such a radical change in eating habits, arguments are inevitable between those who still eat meat and those who eat plant-based products.

Understanding for vegan family: “I would comply with their wishes”

Some users showed understanding for the letter on social media. “If her side window was very close to her own home, I would honor the request. I don’t understand why not,” one person wrote. But she also said: “However, if I were to grill in the garden, it would be difficult. Then they should close their own windows.”

Some users also made fun of the family. “I would light the grill and invite the whole street,” one user wrote Facebook. He calls her “entitled,” which means something like snooty. Another user writes what he would answer: “Dear neighbor, please close your windows when cooking vegetables as I am a carnivore (I only eat meat) and the smell of the cooked vegetables is offensive to me.” Whether you If you are vegan, vegetarian or eat meat yourself: a little understanding doesn’t hurt, whether in Australia or here in Germany.

A vegan restaurant confidently competes with established fast food chains. The "Swing Kitchen" opened in Munich. Also There are some vegan specialties at the Oktoberfest. (cgsc)