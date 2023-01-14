There vegan diet for pets with their impact on animal health it sparks heated debates both by those who approve of them and those who oppose them, but until now, there has not yet been a formal assessment with scientific evidence.

In new research published just two days ago on veterinary sciencesthe health findings of 16 studies of dogs and cats fed vegan diets were pooled, so if you’re considering whether 2023 could be the year you adopt a vegan diet for pets, keep reading this article to find out. all the pros and cons, and evaluate accordingly.

In recent years, people in many parts of the world have increasingly adopted vegetarian or vegan diets, prompted by ethical concerns about animal welfare, sustainability or based on perceived health benefits.

Pet owners may also desire a vegan pet diet in accordance with these dietary choices, and indeed, a study found that 35% of owners who do not feed their pets vegan diets would consider them, but he found too many barrierswith the main concerns who were thenutritional adequacythe lack of veterinary support and the presence of few commercially available vegan diets.

Feeding vegan diets to predominantly carnivorous species has traditionally been considered to go against their ‘nature’ and lead to serious health impacts and there has even been debate whether feeding vegan diets to pets amounts to animal cruelty. . But what does science actually say?

Vegan diet for pets: the necessary nutrients

Both dogs and cats are carnivoreswith the former being facultative carnivoreswhich means that they can digest plant material and survive without meatbut they may not thrive, seconds instead they are obligate carnivoresby definition this means that their diet contains more than 70% meat and they cannot digest plant material.

The intestinal anatomy of dogs and cats also clearly indicates their carnivorous lifestyle, with their teeth being designed to crush and grind meat and hold prey, as well as their intestines being short and large. smaller than their body size since, unlike herbivores, they do not need to ferment plant material to digest it.

A key concern for a vegan diet for pets is that grain or soy proteins (the main plant proteins) contain fewer essential amino acids, e.g. omega 3 fatty acids or taurine, and do not have all the essential vitamins, e these nutrients are needed to maintain good heart, eye and liver function.

A number of studies have looked at the nutritional composition of vegan diets for pets and some fall short, in fact homemade vegan diets are particularly at risk of being nutritionally deficient, but some commercial diets may also not meet the requirements set by various pet nutrition guidelines.

But all of this looks at vegan diets using an input-based approach: it’s based on predictions, however if we really want to know the health impact of this vegan diet for pets, we need to measure it in animals.

A type of study common in evidence-based practice, called systematic review. These studies provide a summary of all the research on a topic and are rated for quality, allowing an assessment of how confident researchers can be when providing evidence-based recommendations.

Only 16 studies have examined the health impacts of a vegan diet on pets, specifically dogs and cats, with the latter being included in only six of these, despite being the species most prone to nutritional deficiencies.

A number of these studies used owner reports of health as a measured outcome, such as perceptions of health or body condition, and obviously these are subjective and could be subject to bias.

In the few studies that have measured health directly through examining animals or performing laboratory teststhere was little evidence of adverse health impacts from a vegan diet for pets, with nutrient levels generally being within the normal range, and no cardiac or ocular abnormalities, body and coat conditions were noted. they were normal.

However, It is important to note that these studies often involved small numbers of animalswith vegan diets that have been fed to animals for only a few weeks, then the shortage did not have time to developFurthermore, study designs were often considered less reliable in evidence-based practice, for example without control groups used as a comparison.

Owners’ perceptions of the health benefits of the diets were overwhelmingly positive, with the benefits being a reduction in obesity, fresher smelling breath and reduced skin irritation, while the only drawback being an increase in faecal volume, which seemed tolerable to most owners.

Final response on the study of the vegan diet for pets

Overall, it looks like the jury is still out on whether using a vegan diet for pets is actually safe, in fact they are not entirely convinced that, in the long run, it is good for our carnivorous four-legged friends.

What we can be sure of is that both strong arguments for or against using a vegan diet for pets are potentially misleading and unsupported by evidence.

At the moment, Owners committed to using a vegan pet diet should take a cautious approachFor example, they should use a complete and balanced commercial vegan diet formulation, and schedule regular health checkups with a veterinarian.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!