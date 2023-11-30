In a study with 22 pairs of identical twins, Stanford Medicine researchers and their colleagues found that a vegan diet improves cardiovascular health in just eight weeks. While eating less meat is known to improve cardiovascular health, studies on the diet are often hampered by factors such as genetic differences, education and lifestyle choices.

By studying identical twins, however, researchers were able to control for genetics and limit other factors, as the twins grew up in the same families and reported similar lifestyles.

The results of research were published on JAMA Network Open.

Vegan diet: here are the results of a study done on twins

“Not only did this study provide an innovative way to argue that a vegan diet is healthier than the conventional omnivorous diet, but it was also fun to work with the twins,” said Christopher Gardner, Ph.D., Rehnborg Farquhar Professor and a professor of medicine. “They dressed the same, talked the same, and had a banter between each other that you could only have if you spent an excessive amount of time together.”

Gardner is the senior author. The study was first written by Matthew Landry, Ph.D., former postdoctoral scholar at the Stanford Prevention Research Center, now at the University of California, Irvine, and Catherine Ward, Ph.D., postdoctoral scholar -PhD from the University of California, Irvine. center.

The study, conducted from May to July 2022, consisted of 22 pairs of identical twins with a total of 44 participants. The study authors selected healthy participants without cardiovascular disease from the Stanford Twin Registry – a database of fraternal and identical twins who agreed to participate in research studies – and matched one twin from each pair with a vegan or omnivore diet.

Both diets were healthy, rich in vegetables, legumes, fruits and whole grains and free from refined sugars and starches. The vegan diet was entirely plant-based and did not include meat or animal products such as eggs or milk. The omnivorous diet included chicken, fish, eggs, cheese, dairy products and other animal foods.

During the first four weeks, a meal service delivered 21 meals per week: seven breakfasts, lunches and dinners. For the remaining four weeks, participants prepared their own meals.

A registered dietitian, or “diet whisperer,” according to Gardner, was on hand to offer suggestions and answer questions regarding the diets during the duration of the study. Participants were interviewed about their dietary intake and kept a log of the food they ate.

Forty-three participants completed the study, which, Gardner said, demonstrates how feasible it is to learn how to prepare a healthy diet in four weeks.

“Our study used a generalizable diet that is accessible to anyone, because 21 out of 22 vegans followed the diet,” said Gardner, a professor at the Stanford Prevention Research Center. “This suggests that anyone who chooses a vegan diet can improve their long-term health in two months, with the greatest change seen in the first month.”

The authors found the greatest improvement during the first four weeks of the dietary change. Participants on a vegan diet had significantly lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), insulin, and body weight levels, all associated with improved cardiovascular health, compared to omnivorous participants.

At three time points – at the start of the study, at four weeks and at eight weeks – the researchers weighed the participants and took their blood. The mean baseline LDL-C level for vegans was 110.7 mg/dl and 118.5 mg/dl for omnivorous participants; at the end of the study it dropped to 95.5 for vegans and 116.1 for omnivores. The optimal healthy LDL-C level is less than 100.

Because participants already had healthy levels of LDL-C, there was less room for improvement, Gardner said, hypothesizing that participants who had higher baseline levels would show greater changes.

Vegan participants also showed about a 20% drop in fasting insulin – a higher insulin level is a risk factor for developing diabetes. Vegans lost an average of 4.2 pounds more than omnivores.

“Based on these findings and with longevity in mind, most of us would benefit from a more plant-based diet,” Gardner said.

According to Gardner, the vegan participants (and to some extent the omnivores) did the three most important things to improve cardiovascular health: they reduced saturated fat, increased dietary fiber, and lost weight.

Gardner points out that while most people probably won’t go vegan, a push in the direction of plant-based products could improve health. “A vegan diet may confer additional benefits such as increased gut bacteria and reduced telomere loss, which slows the body’s aging,” Gardner said.

“What’s more important than becoming strictly vegan is including more plant-based foods in your diet,” said Gardner, who has been “mostly vegan” for the past 40 years. “Fortunately, enjoying multicultural vegan foods like Indian masala, Asian stir-fries, and African lentil dishes can be a great first step.”

Gardner is a member of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, the Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance, the Maternal and Child Health Research Institute, and the Stanford Cancer Institute.