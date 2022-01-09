Increase sustainability and meet customer trends and orientations. There are more and more car manufacturers announcing models with vegan arrangements in the range, both electric and vehicles with traditional engines. A choice that is in line with the new plans of environmental protection presented by many brands and which goes well with the requests of some motorists, who are increasingly attentive to the issues of protection and sustainability. A study carried out by Dick Lovett highlighted which car manufacturers are the most “vegan”, drawing up a ranking based on the models that offer vegan-friendly fittings.

The report used PETA data and is based on the cars on sale in December 2021. At the top of the ranking we find Ford, with 28 vegan versions available on the models available on the market, starting with the Mustang Mach-e electric SUV. Behind the Blue Oval he places himself Honda, with 28 sustainable levels of customization, available for example on the new HR-V and CR-V. Third place goes to Nissan with 19 trim levels, with the Japanese marque not offering the standard leather steering wheel in the entry-level variants of the Juke or Qashqai in Europe.

In the upper floors of the ranking too Smart which offers 17 vegan-friendly finishes, as well as Kia and Hyundai with 14 and 15 trim levels respectively. Mercedes-Benz takes eighth place in the special ranking, with 13 vegan finishes: the Three-pointed Star can offer sustainable options such as Arctic artificial leather or Dinamica artificial suede. Close the top ten Citroen, with 8 sustainable finishes and Toyota, which has the same number of vegan trim levels as the French car manufacturer. The first Italian brand present in the ranking drawn up by Dick Lovett is Fiat, with only one vegan version, available on 500 and Panda, which uses Seaqual Yarn yarn for the seat finishes, a material made from the recycling of plastics collected in the seas. For example, Volvo does not appear in the ranking, which has long announced its farewell to leather on its cars while Tesla and Volkswagen are a little further ahead of Fiat, with only 3 vegan versions available in the range. According to Vegan Society spokesperson Dominika Piasecka, there is no such thing as a 100% vegan car: “The key to veganism is to try and do your best. It is not possible to be 100% vegan in this imperfect world, but we can avoid animal suffering as much as possible. Avoiding leather is a practical thing we can do when we buy a car, while obviously we can’t avoid tires or steel ”.