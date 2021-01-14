I begin by greeting all those who are going to comment that “if it does not have meat, it is not Bolognese”, that “we are losing the north” and that “if you do not like meat, do not copy the dishes”: I will not enter that war. This sauce is prepared with the same technique as the Bolognese and has practically the same ingredients, except that here the source of protein is vegetable, and we do without milk (although ovolactevegetarians can add 250 ml at the same time as the tomato).

While you clench your fists and get indignant, I continue to do my thing and tell you that this sauce -or some of its versions- is prepared at home practically every week, because it has almost infinite applications, and they are all delicious. Even if you live alone, I do not recommend that you prepare less: freeze it in individual servings and you will have a lot of meals solved. If you are going to use it as a pasta sauce, remember to reserve half a cup of the cooking water to keep the sauce with the pasta and this water, for about a minute, over medium heat and stirring. I like to add the cheese at that time (and then put an extra on top, already plated).

If while preparing the sauce you bake some potatoes and aubergines for an hour the first and 45 minutes the second at 180 degrees, you can open them in half, remove part of the meat leaving about a centimeter next to the skin and mix the removed together with the sauce, mashing with a fork so that it is well integrated. Refill the vegetable boats with the filling and cover with Parmesan or Pecorino if you have cheese – if not, breadcrumbs or some chopped dried fruit – and return to the oven until toasted and appetizing.

You can put it in a bread roll, as a Sloopy joe, and if you want with a little melted cheese on top, or a little finely chopped cabbage that has spent half an hour in salt and vinegar, slightly pickled and crispy. You can add it to a dry rice, adding it almost to the end of the sauce so that it dries a bit. Also use it to prepare mashed potato or vegetable cakes: alternate layers of zucchini, aubergine, onion, or mushrooms with the bolognese and, if you want, a light béchamel. In the case of the puree cake, start with a layer of sauce, add one layer of puree, another layer of sauce, and another layer of puree. Both the first and the second can be au gratin, if you like.

The amount of mushrooms is very variable because it depends on the flavor of the ones you are going to use. If they are small and wild specimens, such as chanterelles, yellow trumpets or death trumpets, with 150 grams you will have a good shot of flavor. With 200 grams of shiitake you will get a very similar power, and if you are going to use Portobello mushrooms you can go up to 300 grams. If you do not have fresh mushrooms on hand, you can use dried ones, and then use the hydration water with a little miso to do the same with the vegetable protein.

Difficulty

First of sauces.

Ingredients

Makes 10-12 servings

2 large onions

250g dry textured soy (or Legumeat or any textured vegetable protein)

750 ml vegetable broth (or water with miso)

Between 150 and 330 g of mushrooms to taste

4 carrots

2 sticks of celery

2 cloves of garlic

200 ml of white wine

1.2 k tomato crushed

A pinch of nutmeg

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Preparation

Heat the broth without boiling and hydrate the protein in it for about 20 minutes. Peel and chop the onions and put them in a saucepan with a splash of oil and a pinch of salt. Sauté over medium-low heat for about 12 minutes or until translucent. Add the garlic, also minced and peeled, and stir for a couple more minutes. Add the chopped celery and carrot and cook for 10 more minutes. Add the hydrated protein and stir for about five minutes. Add the white wine and let it evaporate for three to four minutes. Add the tomato, salt, pepper and a pinch of nutmeg. Stir and cook over low heat for about 45 minutes: it will be ready when the oil separates from the tomato.

If you make this recipe, share the result on your social networks with the hashtag #RecetasComidista. And if it goes wrong, complain to the Chef’s Ombudsman by sending an email to [email protected]