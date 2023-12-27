Cruz Azul is one of the teams that has strengthened the most and best this winter market, Iván Alonso, today the team's sports director, has made prudent moves to rebuild a club that is collapsed on the ground. After the arrival of Kevin Mier to Mexico, everything indicates that this Wednesday, Gabriel Fernández, the chosen '9', and Lorenzo Faravelli, the direct request of Martín Anselmi, will also arrive in the country's capital.
Although, the market has not closed for the machine, since in the last few hours the light blue team has been very active, since the club is formally negotiating the signing of Alexis Vega. It is reported that the player was offered by his agent and the machine immediately said yes, right now there is an agreement between those from La Noria and the winger and the celestials are waiting for Chivas to respond to their formal offer, which is of 3.5 million dollars for one hundred percent of Alexis' letter.
Likewise, Alfonso González from the Rayados de Monterrey was offered to the light blues, however, unlike what happens with Vega, 'ponchito' is not a priority, his signing is under analysis in La Noria to see if Anselmi is interested to add it, but at the moment it seems that the answer will be negative.
Both negotiations can be closed for better or worse this week before the end of 2023 and Alonso seeks to be as effective as until now.
