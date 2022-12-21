The second flight of Arianespace’s Vega C failed to reach orbit yesterday, December 20, after its second stage malfunction which led to the destruction of two Pléiades Neo imaging satellites. The rocket took off at 20:47 east of Kourou, French Guiana, carrying the Pléiades Neo 5 and 6 imaging satellites for Airbus, and all takeoff operations, as well as the initial phases of the flight, were on schedule and they seemed to go as expected.

However, on-screen telemetry showed that the rocket was deviating from its planned trajectory just four minutes after liftoff during the burn of the rocket’s Zefiro-40 second stage, and Arianespace said in a later statement that the malfunctioned 2 minutes and 27 seconds after takeoffseconds after the stage is turned on.

The flight continued for several minutes, including second stage separation and third stage ignition, as well as separation of the payload fairing, although the stage reached an apogee of 110 kilometers and began to descend.

“After liftoff and nominal firing of P120C, which is Vega’s first stage, a depression was observed on Zephyr-40, which is Vega’s second stage. After this depression, we observed trajectory deviation and very strong anomalies, so unfortunately we can say that the mission is lost.”

he said on the launch webcast minutes later Stéphane Israel, CEO of Arianespace.

Israel did not provide further details on the issue, however apologizing to Airbus Defense and Space, the launch customer said:

“We will now need to work with all our partners to better understand why Zephyr-40 malfunctioned tonight, triggering mission failure”

after which Arianespace therefore interrupted the launch webcast.

Vega C’s Past Successes

The launch was the second for Vega C after the rocket’s successful maiden launch last July 13th during which she carried a variety of institutional payloads; this was the first commercial launch of the Vega Cwith the latter having been postponed since late November due to a problem with pyrotechnics in the payload fairing separation system.

The Vega C is an updated version of the Vega rocket with increased payload performance, and among the various innovations there is the introduction of the Zefiro-40 solid fuel second stagewhich replaced the less powerful Zefiro-23 used on the Vega, with Avio being prime contractor for Vega C.

The Vega suffered two failures in three launches in 2019 and 2020a 2019 Vega launch of the UAE’s Falcon Eye 1 imaging satellite failed due to a problem with the thermal protection system on part of the rocket’s second stage, a November 2020 Vega launch failed when the its Avum upper stage crashed soon after ignition due to what Arianespace later determined to be misconnected cables, and finally yesterday’s one.

The Vega C failure deals another blow to European efforts to maintain launch autonomy, with Vega C having been one of the cornerstones of that strategy, alongside the still-in-development Ariane 6, with the European Union which awarded Arianespace a contract on November 29 for five Vega C launches of the Sentinel satellites. That contract brought the Vega C backlog to 13 launches, along with two remaining launches of the original Vega.

The launch failure also hurts Airbus, which was counting on the launch to add to its constellation of high-resolution imaging satellites. The Pléiades Neo 5 and 6 were similar to the previously launched Pléiades Neo 3 and 4, but included laser links for faster image transmission. An unspecified “equipment issue” with the Pléiades Neo 3 has led Airbus to file a partial insurance claim following its launch in April 2021, with the company saying the launch of the Pléiades Neo 5 and 6 will allow it to resolve the problems with Pléiades Neo 3 and to fulfill all its customer commitments.

