American basketball crosses again with Real Madrid and the quarry. Henri Veesaar (18 years old and 2.11 meters) will leave the lower categories of the white club to play for the Arizona Wildcats of the NCAA. “I believe in (coach) Tommy Lloyd’s philosophy and how he coaches. I’ve thought about playing college basketball for some time now and I think Arizona is a perfect fit to make the jump from youth to professional sports.”

The Estonian center closes three years in the lower categories of the white club and with whom won the junior Euroleague last season and with whom he has averaged 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for a PIR of 13.4 in the nine games played in Europe this season between the qualifying phase in Ljubljana (Slovenia) and the final tournament in Belgrade (Serbia) . Madrid finished their second of their group with a balance of 2-1 only surpassed by the Serbian Mega Mozzart, who finally took the continental title.

Veessar has excellent mobility despite his 211 centimeters and has gotten better at shooting from the perimeter. Shows promising progression in ball handling and good ability to pass and protect the rim. A bouquet of qualities that he has left samples of in the different continental competitions that he has played with his country: the U-16 European Championship, in which he played at the age of 15, was his gateway to Madrid . He became the youngest player to debut for Estonia at just 17 years old during the 2023 World Cup Qualifying Windows: it was against Germany in November 2021.