TASS: Court releases Vedzizhev, who was arrested for 15 days due to health reasons

The court released Adam Vedzizhev, who was arrested for 15 days for attempting to break into the Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Care, where MMA fighter Umar Chichaev, who was wounded in a shooting near the Wildberries office in central Moscow, was taken. This was reported by TASS with reference to the court decision.

The document notes that, according to Russian law, administrative arrest cannot be applied to disabled persons of groups I and II, whereas Vedzizhev has a disability.

On September 20, the court arrested six people for attempting to enter the emergency room of the Sklifosovsky Research Institute, where Chichaev was being held.

Earlier it became known that the defense of mixed martial artist Umar Chichaev from Grozny filed a complaint against the court decision on his arrest in the criminal case on the shootout near the office of the Wildberries company. The Basmanny Court of Moscow, which on September 20 chose a preventive measure for the athlete, registered the appeal filed by his lawyer.