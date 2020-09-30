Highlights: Special court of Lucknow will pronounce verdict on Babri demolition today

Before the verdict, accused Ram Vilas Vedanti – ready for any punishment

Vedanti said- We believe the temple was and will remain

He said that Babur never came to Ayodhya, how then the mosque

A special court of Lucknow is going to give a big verdict on the Babri demolition today. There are a total of 32 accused in this case, including veteran BJP leader LK Advani. Ram Vilas Vedanti, a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, among these accused, said before the verdict that he has destroyed the Babri structure and am ready for it even if he is hanged.



Vedanti also ready to hang for Ramlala

Vedanti said before the verdict, ‘We believe that there was a temple, there is a temple and there will be a temple. We have torn that structure, we have broken that ruin, we are proud of it. We are also ready to go to jail for Ramlala and hang him if there is a life imprisonment for the destruction of the structure, if there is a hanging for breaking the ruins, but we are not ready to leave Ramlala.

Babar never came to Ayodhya – Vedanti

Vedanti said, ‘Ram was born in Ayodhya, Babur never came to Ayodhya, then how Babri Masjid. This question is not present at all. That is why we proved in a month’s testimony in 2005 that where Ramlala sits, he is the birthplace of Ram.

Accused can range from 3 years of imprisonment to life imprisonment.

Let me tell you that after 28 years today, a big decision is going to come in the Babri Demolition Case. In this case, Lucknow CBI court will give verdict on 32 accused including BJP veteran LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti. If the court announces the punishment in its decision, then many leaders can be punished from 3 years to life.