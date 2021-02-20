The US State Department did not initiate new sanctions against European companies participating in the Nord Stream 2 project … The agency’s report to Congress on February 19 only the Russian ship Fortuna and its owner KVT-Rus are mentioned, against which the restrictions imposed by Donald Trump are already in force … As experts interviewed by Izvestia explain, new White House chief Joe Biden is determined to restore the transatlantic partnership and does not want to push Germany away with pressure on the project in which she participates. Earlier it was reported that Berlin and Washington are holding closed negotiations on the SP-2. The Bundestag told Izvestia that the governments of the two countries are in close contact, because it is in their common interests to develop a strategy for transatlantic coordinated energy supply.

The US State Department did not offer new sanctions in a report to Congress against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, said Bloomberg with reference to the report of the department of February 19. The document only mentions restrictions on the Russian ship “Fortuna” and the company “KBT-Rus”, which owns it, against which the restrictions imposed during the administration of Donald Trump in January are already in force. … European and German companies this time remained untouched.

As the agency points out, the decision reflects the intention of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken “not to challenge” the Russian “Gazprom” so as not to alienate Berlin from Washington … It was this politician who more than 30 years ago wrote a book about the conflict between the EU and the United States over the Siberian pipeline. Now everyone expresses the hope that he will be able to reconcile partners separated by the ocean. Earlier this week reported, what Berlin and Washington negotiate a project to resolve the issue of sanctions …

– The Federal Government of Germany is in close contact with the US government. It is in our interest to develop a transatlantic coordinated energy supply strategy that will also take into account the issue of reliable energy supply in Eastern Europe and guarantee the security and availability of energy throughout Europe. Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the Bundestag from the CDU and chairman of the parliamentary committee for the control of the FRG special services, told Izvestia.

According to the politician, from the very beginning of the project, it was necessary to coordinate more closely the actions for the construction of Nord Stream 2 with the “partners”.

The authorities of both the USA and Germany do not disclose the essence of their contacts … State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a regular briefing February 19 that he “would not want to characterize private discussions.” At the same time, the official representative of the department repeated: the USA considers the SP-2 a “bad deal” for Europe. The Ministry of Economy and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany told Izvestia that any negotiations are held in a closed format, so they do not comment on them.

Disservice

A number of foreign publications, however, with reference to sources reported that Joe Biden’s new administration can meet the FRG halfway and waive sanctions, but with some conditions … One of the ideas under consideration, according to Financial Times, consists in creating a mechanism that would allow Germany to cut off the supply of SP-2 if Russia puts pressure on Ukraine for example, arbitrarily restricting supplies through its gas transportation system. A similar ultimatum was previously reported in Handelsblatt…

So far, there are no official statements by governments on the implementation of this scheme. Earlier, when Izvestia asked whether Germany has the authority to introduce such a mechanism, the press service of Nord Stream 2 AG stated that “as developers of a commercial investment project, they cannot comment on political debates.”

Political analysts interviewed by Izvestia believe that the US refusal of new sanctions against SP-2 is justified by the desire of the new administration under Joe Biden to improve relations with European partners … If the measures affect EU companies, the German government will have to pay huge penalties.

Richard Weitz, Senior Fellow and Director of the Center for Political-Military Analysis at the Hudson Institute, believes that Biden administration grapples with a complex political issue …

– On the one hand, it strongly opposes SP-2, because the pipeline weakens Ukraine’s energy influence, brings income to Russian companies, and may increase Russia’s influence in some European countries. On the other hand, the US wants to improve relations with Germany , and they will have to reach a compromise on the project, – the expert explained to Izvestia.

At the Munich Security Conference on February 19, the new head of the White House announced that “America is back.” The leitmotif of the meeting was the restoration of transatlantic relations, which has been so long awaited on both sides of the ocean.

According to Nikolai Zlobin, head of the Washington Center for Global Interests, Joe Biden took office with the intention of achieving transatlantic harmony, and SP-2 is one of those topics on which countries will have to agree to do so. …

– The US and Germany will strive to find a compromise on this issue. However, it should be borne in mind that these negotiations are bilateral, and Russia’s interests will not be taken into account in them, the political scientist stressed.

It is the Russian crane ship Fortuna and its owner, KVT-Rus, who are the only ones laying pipes on the remaining approximately 6% of the pipeline in the section in Danish waters.