The State Scientific Center of Virology and Biotechnology “Vector” has submitted documents for registration of another vaccine “EpiVacCorona-N”. This is reported on website state register of medicines.

The new vaccine will be available in the form of a suspension for intramuscular administration. It was developed on the basis of peptide antigens. The same production technology was used to create EpiVacCorona, the first vaccine at the Vector Research Center.

In April this year, the Ministry of Health issued a permit for clinical trials of the EpiVacCorona-N coronavirus vaccine. The trials are attended by volunteers aged 18 to 60 years. The study is scheduled to be completed by September 30th.

Earlier, preclinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in the form of nasal drops began in Russia. The Gamaleya Center received a patent for a nasal vaccine, said the director of the institution, Alexander Gintsburg. Federation Council Chairman Valentina Matvienko made this vaccination as a volunteer. “I’m in a volunteer group, a guinea pig. On the advice of doctors, I made a nasal vaccine, protected the nasopharynx, ”she said.