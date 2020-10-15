The coronavirus can remain active on banknotes for at least a day, and on coins for at least three hours, reports RIA News with reference to the press service of Rospotrebnadzor.

The ministry clarified that such conclusions were reached by the specialists of the Vector Center.

Rospotrebnadzor recalled that the most common method of transmission of coronavirus is airborne droplets, but infection can also occur by contact, including through cash.

In this regard, experts recommend paying for purchases and services in non-cash form, and after the forced use of cash, treat your hands with disinfectant solutions or wash them thoroughly with soap.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor said that regular hand washing with soap by a third reduces the likelihood of contracting coronavirus infection.

We will remind, on the eve in Russia a new anti-record was set for the daily incidence of COVID-19. During the day, specialists identified over 14 thousand cases of infection, 239 people became victims of the disease.