Rinat Maksyutov, Director General of the State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology “Vector” of Rospotrebnadzor, said that the organization had begun developing a vaccine against coronavirus in the form of nasal drops.

“Yes, now we have started developing a vaccine in the form of drops, that is, for nasal use. The composition of the main active component of the vaccine will not change (in comparison with the EpiVacCorona vaccine, he is quoted as saying by “RIA News»On Thursday, April 8th.

He stressed that the drug will create immunity on the mucous membranes of the nose, which are the gateway for infection.

In early April, the director of the Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Gamaleya of the Ministry of Health of Russia Alexander Gintsburg also said that preclinical trials of a vaccine against coronavirus in the form of nasal drops have begun at the center.

The first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and the world was registered in August last year. The drug was named “Sputnik V”. It was developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center.

Then, in October 2020, the country registered the EpiVacCorona vaccine, created by the Vector Scientific Center. The third was “Kovivak”, developed by the Chumakov Center. Its registration was announced in February 2021.

