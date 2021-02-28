Tatyana Nepomnyashchikh, deputy head of the Vector Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology, said that a high level of antibodies does not provide one hundred percent protection against coronavirus.

“Excessive stimulation of the immune system is not too good,” she is quoted as saying “TVNZ”…

Nepomnyashchikh clarified that for comprehensive protection against coronavirus infection, “a sufficient titer of antibodies and other elements of the immune system is required.”

Recall that the “Vector” center has developed a peptide vaccine against COVID-19 “EpiVacCorona”. Tatyana Nepomnyashchikh noted that the principle of the drug’s action is to produce antibodies necessary to protect against the virus.

According to her, for this, specialists focused on the most conservative areas of COVID-19 proteins. Nepomnyashchikh emphasized that “racing” for their high level or diversity was not a priority when creating a vaccine.

Recall that EpiVacCorona has become the second vaccine against coronavirus registered in the Russian Federation. It was noted that the drug is recommended for people with concomitant pathology, patients with impaired immune function, as well as people with cancer and the elderly.

Earlier, the AIF created a comparative table of drugs for COVID-19. Note that a specialist consultation is required before using the vaccine.