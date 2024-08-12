The wait is over! November 8, 2024 marks the launch of Vecna: Dawn of Ruinone of the most epic adventures ever created for Dungeons & Dragonsavailable in Germany, France, Italy and Spain. In this new high-level adventure, you will find yourself facing Vecnathe most feared lich of all time, engaged in a ritual that threatens to erase all good, eliminate the Gods, and subjugate all the worlds of the multiverse.

Designed for characters level 10-20, this adventure offers you the opportunity to explore iconic places and test your skills like never before. You will travel through legendary settings such as the Forgotten Realms, Planescapade, Spelljammer, Eberron, Ravenloft, Dragonlance And Greyhawk. Each location is a nod to the glorious stories of D&D’s past, as you ally yourself with legendary characters recognizable from the game’s vast lore.

The challenge is clear: save the entire multiverse from annihilationfacing 30 terrifying new monsters from every corner of the cosmos. Vecna: Dawn of Ruin It’s not just an adventure, but a real race against time that will test even the most experienced groups.

For those who wish to delve deeper into the history behind this titanic clash, the official channel D&D YouTube will offer a Exclusive video series (in English) with the campaign designers. Discover the behind the scenes with Amanda Hamon, Ron Lundeen And Chris Perkinswho will share details on familiar locations, new monsters, and Vecna’s background.