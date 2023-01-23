Genoa – “I thought about translating Aeschylus because I had nothing to do. But it was like climbing Everest in my underwear”. Roberto Vecchioni he is not only one of the best-known Italian songwriters, but also a great Greek scholar. Throughout his life he was divided between music and his other profession: teaching. In Genoa, today, he took the stage of the National Theater precisely in this guise, to talk about his latest effort in the philological field: the translation of Aeschylus’ Prometheus Bound for the Institute of Ancient Drama of Syracuse (the debut will be on May 11, 2023). A unique work of its kind in which the singer-songwriter has shaped the Greek verses with his own personal poetic and musical touch.

The presentation of the text was included in a series of meetings organized by the National Theater of Genoa and dedicated to ancient Greek drama, a cycle entitled “Here come… the Greeks!”. Vecchioni was interviewed by director of Secolo XIX Luca Ubaldeschi.

“The title ‘The Greeks are coming’ doesn’t convince me, they’ve always been here, in everything we do – says Vecchioni – There isn’t a field or a human discipline in which the ‘la’ hasn’t been given by classical Greece if not even from Magna Graecia. The foundation of everything is the myth, which is almost indefinable. What is the myth? Not in the sense of an extraordinary thing, it is first of all a story, a story that preserves ancestral behaviors which are inherent in our conscience and we use in two ways: to try to understand (and hence the etiology) and to imitate them, being built by the gods who are perfect”.

The highest myth of the West is the death of Christ: “We reproduce this myth at every Mass, in which the elevation, the imitation of the myth, is the exact reproduction, and therefore the rite”.

Aeschylus’ translation was a feat: “I’ve never cultivated much translation, it’s not my inclination. But when they asked me I felt proud, with all the translators out there. I accepted right away, even though I haven’t taught Greek for 20 years. It wasn’t easy. But

it’s like riding a bicycle: once you learn you don’t forget. Of course, that of Prometheus is not the Aeschylus that everyone imagines, for power and order. For the translation work I had to read all his tragedies: it was a necessary action ”.

The director of Secolo XIX Luca Ubaldeschi and Roberto Vecchioni at the National Theater of Genoa

Important topics, many emotions: “Where I am passionate, I translate immediately. The part that got me the most was the description of thePrometheus’ love for men, homunculi scattered across the Earth. There are very few characters, all deities, thanks to whom I have wondered so many things. How did Aeschylus manage with two actors to have a dinner where there were three characters? Probably Prometheus was a puppet, with only a voice behind him”.

One character is Oceanus, a titan who thinks he knows everything but lies constantly: “His daughters are the Oceanines, the choir. The most interesting character is Io, who arrives desperate after a horrible wandering, locked up in the house by her father because she was taken targeted by Zeus. She is punished by Hera, transformed into a heifer and stung by a bluebottle, massacred by fate like Prometheus, the solution will prove to be, because whoever unites Zeus and Prometheus will give birth”.

Vecchioni explains that Prometheus at the beginning of the Chained pronounces a very modern phrase: “I took away the fear of death from men. I put blind hopes into their hearts.” All we do are blind hopes, they don’t make us think about death, which is the only sure thing in our life.

Roberto Vecchioni held a course at the Iulm on the Contemporaneity of the ancient.

Should the translation be contemporary? asks the director of Secolo XIX Ubaldeschi. “But we don’t even talk about it – replies vecchioni – You can’t translate Aeschylus by modernizing it. Today’s Italian is used, sentences are transformed in the most understandable way for us, but Aeschylus is ‘left’. He canonized the two essential parts of human history: being and becoming. He is the being, Zeus: he is the existent, still. Prometheus is becoming, the mind”.

From the cycle “The Greeks are coming” to the shows

“The Greeks are coming!” is a cycle of meetings organized by the National Theater of Genoa to present the shows on the bill dedicated to the Greek theatre, in particular to Aeschylus. From 23 January, the Theater presents an investigation into ancient Greek theatre, divided into six appointments: from Prometheus Chained to the Oedipus tragedy, from Aristophanes’ comedies to the Atreides saga. Until February 27th. Each meeting is held in the Foyer of the Theater at 17.45. Free admission subject to availability with reservations.

The first show of the Oresteia trilogy directed by Davide Livermore to be staged is Agamemnon (14 to 19 March). The second and third chapters, on the stage of the Teatro Ivo Chiesa from 21 to 25 March, are the Coefore and the Eumenides, again directed by Livermore.