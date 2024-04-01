A pain like that of losing a child is not an easy wound to heal. Roberto Vecchioni, in an interview with Corriere, talks about the pain of the death of his son Arrigo: “The greatest pain is always in the remorse, that of having put my life before his. It doesn't go away, it will never go away,” said the singer, presenting his book “Between silence and thunder”. “In the book, when I talked about it (about Arrigo's death, ed.), I deliberately did it in metaphor. That of the latest speed camera, that of the pen planted in his heart and even that of the pain expressed not by me, but by the things around in that dark night: the hospital tiles, the neon lights, the insects…”.

Vecchioni talks about the relationship with his wife: “We hold our hands on the edge of this chasm that is life, trying to see it as a flowery hill. Every now and then one stumbles and the other picks him up. Every now and then at night (there are nights like this) we don't read our contours well, yet we have overcome many storms. There is a little secret between us: in times when one of us is stronger he must, especially in the smallest things, agree with the other. I confess that I have often broken the rule. Never her.”