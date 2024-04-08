Industrial group VDL is heading towards a partial takeover of the bankrupt Flemish bus manufacturer Van Hool. This became apparent on Monday afternoon after the company was officially declared bankrupt. A spokesperson for VDL confirms that the family group from Eindhoven has made a conditional binding offer for parts of the company. It appears that more than 1,500 jobs will be lost.

Van Hool is one of the largest industrial employers in Flanders, with approximately 2,500 employees in Lier, near Antwerp. The company, which also has a large factory in North Macedonia, makes coaches and city buses, among other things. It has been in financial trouble for years and has incurred losses of tens of millions of euros in recent years. In recent weeks it has become clear that bankruptcy was very close.

That has now been pronounced by the judge in Mechelen. But Van Hool immediately announced in a press release that a partial takeover by VDL and the German trailer manufacturer Schmitz Cargobull is imminent. However, only a few hundred jobs will be retained, the company said. VDL and Schmitz plan to take over different parts of the company, with Schmitz buying the industrial vehicle branch and VDL the buses.

VDL also builds coaches and buses itself, but this division of the mega group (approximately 15,000 employees) is making heavy losses (exact figures are not known). Last Friday, CEO Willem van der Leegte said that a possible takeover could lead to economies of scale. He also predicted a consolidation drive within the European bus sector.

Problems throughout the sector

The entire European bus industry is currently experiencing major problems. The sector took a major hit during the corona crisis. Demand subsequently picked up again, but since then there have been major supply problems. VDL is unable to complete the buses properly, something that also occurred at Van Hool. The Deurne manufacturer of electric buses, Ebusco, is also having a hard time.

In addition, inflation sometimes makes building buses more expensive than agreed with customers. According to Van der Leegte, they are rarely willing to pay more in the second instance. Sometimes the company also has to pay fines because it delivers buses late.

A number of specific factors also played a role in Van Hool's bankruptcy. For example, the company was not very strong in electric buses and had focused more on hydrogen, a technology that seems to be less popular in bus transport than expected. There is also a dispute within the Van Hool shareholder family, according to Belgian media. Several members of the far-flung family are said to have disagreed with the rescue plan of Dutch CEO Marc Zwaaneveld, which would result in fewer jobs being lost than is currently the case. Zwaaneveld took over as crisis manager at the beginning of this year alongside CEO Filip van Hool, grandson of the founder. Flemish media noted on Monday that Filip was not present at the press conference about the bankruptcy and the impending takeovers.

Shadowy family feud

The shadowy family feud, to which Zwaaneveld also alluded on Monday, led to several Flemish trade unions strongly condemning the bankruptcy after the news became known. Kim Samison of the Christian ACV said against The standard To feel “vicarious shame” for how everything had turned out. “Family disputes belong at the kitchen table.”

Van Hool was founded in 1947 by Bernard van Hool and grew into an industrial icon of Flanders. If the takeover of VDL is successful, it will continue to build a bus empire that is built, among other things, on the remains of DAF and Berkhof Jonckheere. VDL already has a large bus factory in Roeselare, Belgium.