Then stand with your good behavior! VDL NedCar is simply the best factory on this side of the planet.

In the Netherlands we are not easily satisfied. We have an F1 driver who does his stinking best, but the whole of the Netherlands cracks him down (also because another Dutch F1 driver is doing well). Spyker? We Dutch people have been skeptical about that since 2001. And our largest car factory? Bunch of striking Limburgers! Working with your cadavers!

VDL NedCar best factory in Europe

But as it turns out, all that criticism is just grossly unjustified. Because VDL Nedcar is simply the best factory there is on this continent for a while, ladies and gentlemen. This is reported by VDL Nedcar. They did not hand out the prize to themselves, by the way. No, it is a prize that they should rightfully receive. It concerns the JD Power Awards. We know them from customer satisfaction of cars, but they do a lot more.

VDL Nedcar has won two awards. The most important is that of ‘Best car factory in Europe and Africa’. Customers were most satisfied with cars built at this plant.

Best car in its segment from the Netherlands

That sounds a bit far-fetched, but it is actually a very good indication. A factory can distinguish itself precisely in the field of finishing and final inspection. So VDL NedCar may not be the cheapest, but they do deliver the best quality.

There was another gold medal for the Mini Convertible. That was the best car in its segment when it comes to customer satisfaction. Now we have a very small side note here, but also a compliment.

The segment of the Mini Convertible is not very large. Small, affordable convertibles are very scarce at the moment. On the other hand, that means its biggest competitor is the Mazda MX-5, a car renowned for its build quality.

In short, a very good job and hopefully there is a smart sales manager at VDL who will now find a manufacturer to build cool cars here. We promise we will be proud of it.

