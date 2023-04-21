The Dutch car and bus manufacturer VDL was looking forward to Lightyear and was prepared to invest millions in the brand.

The company Atlas Technologies behind solar car Lightyear has now been declared bankrupt and you can now buy semi-finished products and parts from the bankrupt estate for next to nothing. Before the toko went bankrupt, VDL showed serious interest in the brand to invest heavily, it appears a reconstruction of the FD.

Production at Nedcar

At the beginning of this year, VDL from Brabant wanted to invest 50 million euros in solar car manufacturer Lightyear, which is in financial distress. Under the condition that the other investors, united in a consortium including Invest NL, would put the same amount on the table.

In addition, VDL also wanted to pump 150 million euros into its own Nedcar assembly plant in Born to prepare the production line for the large-scale construction of solar cars. In total, VDL therefore had plans to throw 200 million pieces at Lightyear.

Bills to be paid

Generous from the VDL management, because adjusting such a production line is something that the brand normally has to pay for itself. However, the deal fell through, because Lightyear mainly wanted to use VDL’s 50 million to pay outstanding bills, and VDL was not in favor of that.

In addition, the high production costs were also an obstacle to the investment. Building the Lightyear 0 turned out to be a costly affair.

After bankruptcy

Even when the bankruptcy of Atlas Technologies was filed, VDL made another attempt. Top man of the group, Paul van Vuuren, together with Lightyear CEO Lex hoesloot, even sat with the Minister of Economic Affairs in The Hague, but Mother State certainly didn’t feel like putting money in what might be a bottomless pit.

It is assumed that around 1 billion euros will be needed to further develop the solar car for mass production. A blow of money that VDL does not have lying around and for which the Dutch government does not want to run a risk. Understandable because success is by no means guaranteed.

Diligently looking for a car

In itself, VDL’s interest in Lightyear is not surprising, because due to the expiring contract with BMW for the construction of Minis in the Nedcar factory in Born, the company is looking for another car to convert. On March 1, 2024, it will be ready for Mini in Born and a new customer has still not been roped in.

restart

Without a capital injection from VDL, Lightyear still managed to find a bag of money to continue working on the Lightyear 2. An affordable solar car for the whole family. It has to go into production in three years and they are looking for another 1 billion for that. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for them!

