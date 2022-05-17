SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Gross Value of Agricultural Production (GVP) in Brazil is expected to reach 1.236 trillion reais in 2022, up 2.7% from 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture estimated on Monday.

Revenue from crops is equivalent to BRL 881.2 billion, up 7.35% and livestock income totals BRL 355.7 billion, down 7.2%. The products that drive the VBP are coffee, sugarcane, cotton and corn.

“Last year, these represented 36.8% of the value of total production, and this year they started to contribute with 44.4% of the GVP. The values ​​achieved by these four products are records in the series since 1989”, stated the Department of Agricultural Policy at Mapa.

The decline in livestock VBP was recorded in most activities in the sector, the government said.

In the results by state, Mato Grosso leads with 18.2%, followed by São Paulo, with 12.7%, and Paraná with 11.7%.

(By Laís Morais)