Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/27/2023 – 16:50

The VBI Logístico fund (LVBI11) agreed to purchase the fund that owns the warehouse occupied by Scania in the city of São Bernardo do Campo (SP) for the amount of R$ 168.6 million. The property has 65 thousand square meters of gross leasable area, the equivalent of nine football fields. It was built years ago precisely to house Scania's activities, under a lease contract that runs until 2036.

The warehouse was the only asset of the SBC fund, created by VBI Real Estate itself to build the property and subsequently sell it with capital gains. To avoid a possible conflict of interest, the transaction required approval from shareholders, and was based on a report prepared by a consultancy.

The acquisition price of the SBC shares corresponded to the warehouse's value of R$279.2 million minus the fund's debts, which cover the outstanding balance of a securitization operation.

On the side of the VBI Logístico fund, the resources used for payment came from its own cash flow (R$ 53.6 million) and from the issuance of Real Estate Receivables Certificates of R$ 115 million (at a cost of IPCA + 7.94% per year).

The objective of the acquisition by VBI Logístico was to consolidate assets of high technical quality in the main markets in Brazil, which provide greater efficiency in the operation, stated the director of the management company VBI Real Estate, Alexandre Bolsoni. “For the shareholder, it is a good return risk, because it is a super premium asset, with a very interesting expected profitability, of 8.5% per year adjusted for inflation”, he said, referring to the annual return on rent compared to the acquisition cost.

VBI Logístico has net assets of R$1.6 billion, corresponding to nine warehouses, with a total gross leasable area of ​​479 thousand m? – practically all occupied. The properties are located in Cajamar, Itapevi, Pirituba (all in São Paulo), Extrema and Betim (Minas Gerais), among other points. The logistics fund is one of the most popular on the stock exchange, with 92 thousand shareholders.

For 2024, Bolsoni says that the objective of VBI Logístico is to continue the purchase and sale of assets. The fund must also sell assets to raise funds for new investments, as well as to increase the results of the shares.