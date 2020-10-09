Fernando Vázquez did an analysis of his squad this morning once the market closed, his tactical bet and the indispensable objective of ascending. But in addition to this, the technician charged hard against the competition system of this new Second B. The first three classified of each subgroup will face each other in a second league in which all the points will be dragged and the Blue and White coach does not understand: “The system is pitiful, depressing and pathetic. I find it difficult to understand that the subgroup points are dragged to the next phase, there is no equality because not all groups are equally strong. It’s crazy. Maybe a champion passes with 40 points, which is the average of the last years, and the third of the other does it with 48 … you would be almost eliminated. It’s insane, I don’t understand. I could understand the dragging of the three that pass as in a World Cup, but of all … I don’t understand the reason ”.

Without naming anyone, Vázquez slipped possible interests into this competition system: “There will be inequality because someone wants to; it is patent and evident. That the fans understand the situation we are in, although we may be the beneficiaries. We cannot lose a game, we must win all 54 points to go as far as possible to the next phase. The distances if you fail can be almost insurmountable. What happens if a team arrives with 10 points less? How do you approach this phase? What are you going to play for?

After the second phase, the 16 best teams will meet in direct crosses to a single match in a single location to be designated. The Blue and White coach is not in agreement either: “We will have to play the round of 16 to a single match, the quarter-finals to a single match … It is as if Rafa Nadal or Djokovic won all the tournaments they play; and it does not happen. You are the indisputable number, but it doesn’t happen and sometimes they lose in sixteenths. If it happens to us in the final phase, we would be at home for losing a game, even if we had all won before. It’s crazy “.

Hangover from the Fuenlabrada case

Fernando Vázquez is focused on achieving promotion to Second, but he does not forget everything that happened with Deportivo’s relegation: “I don’t have to accept the situation. What was done wrong is still wrong. That does not prevent me from being focused and involved in the competition that is about to start. I do not accept it and I will never accept it. But I’m not so stubborn to stand there, I’m excited about what is going to start, which will not be a bed of roses. To be a champion you have to be humble. The competition is tremendous and we can hardly lose games ”.