“Optimum”. That was the word used this Friday by the new Minister for the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, Juan María Vázquez, to define the state of the salty lagoon. Vázquez, who participated for the first time in the meeting of the Inter-Administrative Coordination Forum, revealed that, after the high temperatures in December, “the levels of chlorophyll, oxygen and turbidity in the Mar Menor have returned to normal.”

Vázquez set his main objective in ending the spillage of the Albujón boulevard. “We will not stop working until it is a boulevard, and not a river, which must stop providing fresh water and nutrients and it will be a sign that we can control the relationship between the Mar Menor and its catchment basin,” he explained. This objective “will only be possible with coordinated work between the State Administration, the Autonomous Community and the municipalities”, pointed out the counselor, after the meeting in which the president of the Mancomunidad de los Canales del Taibilla and coordinator of the Framework for Actions for the Recovery of the Mar Menor, Francisca Baraza, the director of the Technical Office of the Mar Menor, Inmaculada Ramírez, and the mayors of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo, and San Pedro del Pinatar, Visitación Martínez.

He advanced that in the coming weeks he will analyze whether the urban moratorium in the surroundings of the lagoon is extended



Regarding the end of the urban moratorium around the lagoon, which ends next August, the counselor assured that it will be analyzed “in the coming weeks.” He did announce the creation of one of the management instruments contemplated by Law 3/2020, which until now has not been developed, such as the collegiate body made up of representatives of the State, the Community and the municipalities.

Vázquez expressed his intention to request a meeting with the Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera.