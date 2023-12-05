It is neither a proposal from the Government nor is the part of the Popular Party integrated into the regional Executive working on that draft to modify the Mar Menor law that Vice President José Ángel Antelo (Vox) announced this Thursday in the regional Parliament. The Minister of the Environment, Juan María Vázquez, has followed the line of argument that the spokesperson Marcos Ortuño, both from the PP, began this Monday, and remarked after the meeting of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Mar Menor this Friday that the proposal has not been reached to be discussed in the Government Council. The popular ones thus try to distance themselves from Vox’s controversial initiative and once again use the argument of “not one step back” in the protection of the lagoon.

Vázquez has stressed that his Ministry, which manages the autonomous powers over the Mar Menor, is not involved in this hypothetical reform: «It has not been discussed. “We don’t know the text.” Among what could be included in this reform that Vox wants would be the departure of the municipality of Fuente Álamo from the restrictions posed by the regional regulations for agricultural and livestock activity in the catchment area. The counselor has insisted that “it is not a measure of the regional government”, but rather an initiative in which only the partners of the Executive are involved.

The person responsible for the Environment made these statements at the periodic meeting held by scientists to evaluate the state of the Mar Menor. This Friday, the committee submitted for evaluation the plan for the treatment of sludge and sludge on four beaches in the municipality of Cartagena (Punta Bravas, Los Urrutias, Los Nietos and Estrella de Mar), a pilot project that has an investment of one million euros from the Cartagena City Council. The meeting also took into consideration the new study being prepared by the University of Alicante on the jellyfish populations in the lagoon. The objective of the research is to “predict the behavior” of these species for the coming summers.

The lagoon continues to suffer from the summer heat



The parameters of the Mar Menor for this time of year are good, according to the advisor, who has highlighted that the water temperature continues to suffer the effects of last summer. “The lagoon continues to suffer from last summer’s extreme heat event, although its temperature has now dropped to 16 degrees.” The high water table of the Campo de Cartagena aquifer or the entry of nitrates through the Albujón Rambla are two issues that Vázquez has recalled so as not to lose sight and “focus attention” on them.