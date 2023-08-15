The Dorians eliminate Sudtirol after sixteen shots from the penalty spot. Crotone out (3-1 aet), the Citadel next opponent of the Grigiorossi. In Turin-Feralpisalò and Spezia-Venice field

A lot of Serie B in the day that completes the program of the thirty-second finals. The only Serie A team involved is Torino, in the field at the Olimpico against the newly promoted Feralpisalò in B. Spezia-Venice closes the evening picture. Here is everything that happened in the afternoon matches (the matches are broadcast exclusively on Mediaset channels).

At the end of an endless series of 16 penalties, Andrea Pirlo's young Sampdoria gets the pass for the round of 32 (where she will find Salernitana) around her neck. To the bitter end, from 11 metres, the decisive goal was scored by the new captain Murru, thus punishing the previous mistake by the former Genoese Masiello who shot high over the crossbar. It's the epilogue of a not exciting but balanced match, in the 120 minutes. Samp immediately ahead in the 17th minute with Leris, good at finding the paw in the small area on an assist from the left by Verre. The equalizer arrives just before the interval: Depaoli lets the ball be stolen in the danger zone, Odogwu's first shot is blocked but it is Casiraghi who finds the right right foot to put Poluzzi in. Few emotions in the second half, with the match dragging on beyond the 90′. Extra time was more lively: a great opportunity for Sampdoria with a header from the outside post by the newly entered De Luca, on the other side Merkaj and Ciervo seriously challenged Ravaglia who saved his goal and equalised. It goes to penalties, under the South Staircase: Depaoli and Broh are wrong, then Masiello. And Murru's coldness, in the end, gives Samp a festive mid-August.

An author's signature immediately, that of Franco Vazquez: Mudo's winning left foot – arrived in the summer from Parma, as a free agent – ​directs Cremonese's success on Crotone of the former Zauli (one of the C teams in the draw) to extra time. Ballardini's team, surprise semi-finalists of the last edition, thus earned the round of 32 against Cittadella. However, the beginning of the Grigiorossi is uphill: after 7′ Papini verticalizes for Tumminello, who pits Sarr finding the Calabrian advantage. But in the half hour it's already even, with the first flash of quality from Vazquez (fielded as a false center forward): a backheel from the Italian-Argentine opens up the space for Sernicola's cross, on which Afena-Gyan heads Dini ( 1-1 at 30′). Before the break, however, Crotone almost took the lead with Bove who – also with a header – made the crossbar vibrate. In the second half Cremonese changed gears, but without finding the goal thanks to Dini who opposes Tsadjout, Zanimacchia and Bianchetti. In the 90th minute Zini cheers in vain for Buonaiuto's goal, canceled by the Var for a foul in attack by Sernicola. For the decisive shoulder, extra time is needed: Vazquez (primed by Tsadjout) breaks the balance (2-1), then Pickel from the corner sets the scoreboard at 3-1. Okereke's absence should be noted: the Nigerian has asked the club not to be used, he is at the center of various market rumors (Besiktas above all), but the Cremonese has not yet received offers deemed satisfactory.