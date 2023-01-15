Deputy claims that former president “possibly” used funds to pay for renting jet skis in Guarujá

the federal deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO) said to have triggered the TCU (Union Court of Accounts) to determine the expenses on the former president’s corporate cards Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In a post on your profile on twitter On Saturday (Jan 14, 2023), the congressman indicated alleged irregularities in the former chief executive’s spending during the holidays at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.

“The ex-president’s security team received room and board rates paid by the government itself. The total was R$ 200 thousand. But on corporate cards these expenses also appeared. Only worth R$ 700 thousand”, said Vaz.

Bolsonaro was in San Francisco (SC) from December 18 to 23, 2020. Afterwards, he went to Brasília, where he stayed until December 27, when he traveled to Guarujá (SP). He was on vacation on the coast of São Paulo until January 4, 2021. The then president’s spending on the corporate card in the period was R$ 703,000.

The deputy also listed payments made at supermarkets and snack bars in cities outside Bolsonaro’s vacation route and cited the possibility that public money had been used to pay stage rent and jet skis. “It is necessary to go through this spree with public money with a fine-toothed comb.”, he stated.

THE Power360 got in touch with Elias Vaz to request more details of the action, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.

CORPORATE CARD

During the period in which he was in the Presidency of the Republic, Bolsonaro spent BRL 27,621,657.23 in 4 years on the corporate card. When each year’s expenses are corrected for annual inflation, the total amount spent is R$32,659,369.02.

The value is less than what the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) spent in each of his 2 previous terms in the Presidency.

The raw numbers, without correction for inflation, were made available by the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic after requesting the LAI (Law on Access to Information) of the Know, a data agency specializing in access to public information. Here’s the full (5.3 MB). The information was also hosted on the site from the government.

The corporate card was created by decree by Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), in 2001. According to the Transparency Portal, the mechanism serves to: