Prince Henry of England joined pop royalty, including Jennifer Lopez, in a star-studded concert in Los Angeles on Sunday to promote a faster and fairer global vaccination against Covid-19.

“Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World” (Vax Live: The Concert to Bring the World Together) featured among others video messages from the Pope and President Joe Biden and on-site appearances from Hollywood stars such as Ben Affleck and Sean Penn.

The show will air on television and YouTube on May 8, after being recorded Sunday before thousands of vaccinated spectators in a large California stadium.

“Tonight we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave,” said Prince Henry, who was greeted with a standing ovation.

“The virus does not respect borders, and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography”, he added in his first in-person appearance at a major public event in California since moving to the United States last year with his wife, Meghan Markle, who did not appear at the event.

The concert organized by Global Citizen, an international human rights organization, aims to fight misinformation about vaccines, while calling on world leaders and businesses to take action and make donations.

Everyone against COVID-19

Thousands of spectators gathered for the first time in the gigantic SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, recently completed.

Most of the attendees were front-line medical workers, many of them wearing nurse and doctor uniforms.

Selena Gómez served as host and asked that “doses and dollars” be allocated to the poorest countries in the world. Foo Fighters also performed, accompanied by Brian Johnson from AC / DC.

Jennifer Lopez explained to her fans that she had been forced to spend Christmas without her mother for the first time due to the pandemic. Then the Lopez matriarch appeared on stage to sing “Sweet Caroline.”

In prerecorded messages, President Biden said he was “working with leaders around the world to share more vaccines and boost production,” while Pope Francis said, “I beg you not to forget the most vulnerable.”

The concert will be broadcast on YouTube and on US television networks ABC and CBS on May 8 at 8:00 p.m. (00:00 GMT). It will also be broadcast on Globo in Brazil, Caracol in Colombia, SABC in South Africa and MultiChoice in Africa.

