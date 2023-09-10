Thrill in Genoa with Andrea Vavassori, fresh from being called up to the Davis Cup, forced to withdraw due to a back problem during the semifinal of the Genoa Challenger against Thiago Seyboth Wild. Wave, this is his nickname in the team, will be evaluated on Sunday morning to understand the extent of the problem which does not appear to be serious. Volandri wanted to reassure about the conditions of the Turin player: “Vavassori has a slight discomfort in his upper back and – as a precaution, given the importance of the Davis Cup match – he preferred to interrupt the match and retire”.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Azzurri gathered in Bologna where they carried out their first training sessions. Simone Bolelli, who plays at home, was immediately on the pitch, along with Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti with Francesco Passaro acting as sparring as well as accumulating experience and valuable advice. Italy will debut on Wednesday 13 September at 3pm against Canada, who won the title last year. It will be the opportunity for immediate revenge against the North Americans who last year beat the Azzurri in the semi-final in the decisive doubles match. After Canada, the Italian national team will return to the field on Friday 15th at 3pm to face Chile, and then close on Sunday 17th (also at 3pm) against Sweden.