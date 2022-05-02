War Russia-Ukraine, Vavassori: “Now I’m taking my life back”

There war in Ukraine it has been going on nonstop for 70 days now. The troops of Putin they advance to the Southeast, concentrating their attacks on the Donbass it’s at Mariupol, the city now totally destroyed. Meanwhile, there is a big news on the Italian soldier he was fighting in Ukraine and whose traces had been lost. Still surprises in the story of Ivan Luca Vavassorithe Italian volunteer fighter son adoptive of Alessandra Sgarellathe woman from Domodossola who at the end of the 80s was kidnapped by the ‘Ndrangheta for nine months and then died in 2011 of an incurable disease. After having posted a story on his Instagram profile yesterday morning in which he declared his will to “go all the way“in his mission to Ukrainian soil, yesterday evening he published a further message that suggests a opposite outcome.

“I am fed upfor me it is quite so – Ivan writes once again in Spanish – It is time to go home, I no longer have my head to move forward. I tried my best to help. I put my time and life at the disposal of the Ukrainian peoplebut it’s time to take my life back. I go back to where I am happy and I come back to take back all that is mine. Things have changed a lot since I left, but I am sure that with God’s help I will reach mine targets. And she is in first place in these. “This last passage seems to refer to a woman. The last frame of the story then shows the inside of a airplane it’s a window. How to confirm the willingness to return.

