Vauro defends Berlusconi: “He told a sacred truth about Zelensky, I would kiss him on the mouth”

“If Silvio Berlusconi were here, I would kiss on the mouth”. Thus Vauro commented on the serious accusations launched yesterday by the Knight against Volodimir Zelensky. “He said a sacrosanct truth, I don’t know why. But he told the sacrosanct truth about this tragic war,” said the cartoonist to the broadcast Non è l’arena, on La7, after years of attacks on the leader of Forza Italia.

As he left the polling station, Berlusconi stressed that as prime minister he would never have agreed to meet Volodimir Zelensky. This is because he judges the behavior of the Ukrainian president “very, very negatively” for whom, according to Berlusconi, it would have been sufficient to stop “attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass” to prevent the invasion of Ukraine. Words that have greatly embarrassed the government, while the internal balance of the majority is being decided in the elections in Lombardy and Lazio. Uneasiness filtered through Palazzo Chigi over the position taken by the former centre-right leader, whom Kiev accused of “kissing Putin’s hands, bloodied up to the elbows”.

The position of Vauro, a strong critic of Western support for Ukraine, is quite different. “There is an invader to condemn and there is also a puppet president who is having his people massacred in the interests of the United States,” he said. “We have closed our eyes to Donbass for eight years. I hope there is no escalation, but if tactical nuclear weapons are used, they will explode in Europe,” continued the cartoonist, who did not spare attacks on Zelensky. “Soon we’ll also meet him on the intercom, in his green T-shirt. In Brussels, out of respect for the European Parliament, I would go there with more dignified clothing, out of respect”.