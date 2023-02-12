“If Silvio Berlusconi were here, I would kiss Silvio Berlusconi on the mouth. He said a sacred truth, I don’t know why. But he said the sacred truth about this tragic war.” Vauro, guest of Non è l’Arena, comments on Silvio Berlusconi’s words about Volodymyr Zelensky. The leader of Forza Italia said that, as prime minister, he would not have met the Ukrainian president. “It was enough for him to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass and this would not have happened, so I judge this gentleman’s behavior very, very negatively”, Berlusconi’s words.

“There is an invader to condemn and there is also a puppet president who is having his people massacred in the interests of the United States. We have closed our eyes to Donbass for 8 years. I hope there is no escalation, but if we will come to use tactical nuclear weapons, they will explode in Europe”, says Vauro.

“Soon Zelensky will also meet on the intercom, with his green T-shirt. In Brussels, out of respect for the European Parliament, I would go there with more dressed up clothes, out of respect”, he adds.