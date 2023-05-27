Accusations are exchanged between Beijing and Washington

Over the weekend, US Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro accused a “Chinese state-sponsored” hacking group dubbed “Volt Typhoon” of targeting US vessels operating in the Pacific region.

The same thing was confirmed by the US company Microsoft, saying that this group managed to reach targets in the United States and a major military facility in the Pacific Ocean, with the aim of silencing communications between US naval vessels if a crisis occurred in the future near the island of Taiwan.

The group that Washington claims is Chinese is not the first time that it has been accused of carrying out cyber attacks. Microsoft said it was involved in the attack on financial institutions there.

Microsoft, which detected the first activity of the group, says that it started work in 2021, and the first thing it successfully targeted was infrastructure facilities on the American island of Guam, where the United States has a large military base.

It focused in particular on targets for aviation, telecommunications, maritime and land transport, and relied on penetrating the largest amount of available databases in disguise, and then withdrawing data to be used in hacking sensitive devices, networks, and financial institutions with valid accounts, and then the attack is done easily, according to Microsoft.

Five eyes counter

The US National Security Agency, along with intelligence agencies from Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, shared more details about this group within an intelligence alliance in which they exchange cybersecurity information, known as the “Five Eyes”.

The “Five Eyes” is an alliance established by America of 5 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, with the aim of combating cyberattacks, and several countries described it as “infamous”, especially Russia and China.

Chinese response

The Chinese Foreign Ministry quickly denied the US accusation, and said, Thursday, through its spokeswoman, Mao Ning: “It is clear that this was a collective disinformation campaign launched by the United States through the Five Eyes to serve its geopolitical agenda.”

Mao Ning described the “Five Eyes” alliance as “the largest hacker group in the world” and “the largest intelligence organization in the world,” and the United States described itself as “the biggest pirate,” according to what was reported by the official Chinese agency, Xinhua.

Win without bullets

An expert in information technology, Abd al-Rahman Dawood, comments on this quarrel and its background by saying: