The recently murdered drug trafficker Ebrahim Buzhu had been on a death list for years. ‘The Butcher’ made a series of safe deposit statements to the detectives, which were only allowed to be used after his death, insiders confirm. These statements put the criminal environment on edge.
Paul Vugts, Wouter Laumans
The body of criminal Ebrahim Buzhu (Utrecht, December 4, 1969) was found on January 15 near his burned-out car on a secluded country road near the southern Spanish city of Cádiz. He had been shot in the head.
