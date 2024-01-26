Gianni Vattimo, the long legal case ends. The Court of Cassation sentences Caminada to two years

Simon Caminada was condemned definitively to two years. The crime committed is “circumvention of the incompetent“. According to the judges, the philosopher Gianni Vattimowho died last September 19th would have been “circuit” by his assistant and ex-partner. The 40-year-old – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – would be insinuated itself into the professor's life, interfering in every aspect of his daily life to convince him to name him universal heir and beneficiary of some insurance policies. Not to protect him, as he tried to support the accused during the trial, but with the “desire to keep the capital intact for a future one succession“. A succession that didn't take long to arrive. Vattimo died at the age of 87. And Caminada himself he had spoken of a will which confirmed the the teacher's desire to leave all his assets to him.

However, the fate of the philosopher's economic and cultural heritage – continues Il Corriere – would be closely linked to judicial matters of which Caminada is the protagonist. In 2018, the weak thinking theorist wrote two wills. The first, in March. And among the beneficiaries there was a good part of the cenacle of friends with whom he shared his daily life: among them also his wife Martine Tedeschi (at the time they had not yet divorced) and Caminada himself, who would have inherited 50 percent of the house in via Po and the works of art. Then, in September of the same year, the philosopher wrote a second one, in which he named his companion universal heir. Caminada now has 30 days to request access to alternative measures. The Surveillance will then decide whether grant him home detention or probationary custody.

