Energy giants Vattenfall and Eneco will not invest a cent in new heat networks if climate minister Jetten decides that the government will have control over them.

Minister Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy) will present a proposal on Friday to ensure that the government acquires a majority stake in the heat networks. His idea is that local energy companies are set up for which the government is responsible, but commercial companies also participate.

Eneco and Vattenfall are willing, they say at the same time, to run the business risks without having control. Vattenfall says it will no longer install new heat networks or expand. Eneco calls it 'business economics irresponsible' to invest tens of millions of euros in a heat network over which the company has nothing to say. "The risk is too great to expose projects with an investment horizon of 20 to 40 years to the unpredictable dynamics of local politics."

Jetten wants the government to have control over the heat networks. Just as, for example, the electricity network and the rail network are in the hands of the government. According to the energy companies, this poses enormous financial risks for municipalities and slows down the energy transition.

dispossessed

“The cabinet wants to decide on compulsory public ownership of new heat networks. In time, private owners of existing heat networks will also be expropriated. These unprecedented choices lead to investment uncertainty for current projects, years of delay in the heat transition and greater dependence on natural gas,” Eneco said. 90 percent of all investments are made by private parties, the company says. Municipalities will run enormous risks if they have to do it themselves. And it really doesn’t make the heat any cheaper.

The heat networks are of great importance for the energy transition. This modern district heating is seen as the ideal solution for cities and neighborhoods where houses are close to each other.

The uncertainty about heat networks makes it more difficult to get all homes off gas by 2050 at the latest, energy companies warn. “Municipalities usually work with a term of only four years, while we work with periods of twenty to thirty years for investments in heat networks,” says a spokesperson for Vattenfall. “2050 sounds very far away, but we have to take steps now.”

Little impression

The warning from the energy companies that they will soon no longer have a reason to deal with heat networks does not seem to make much of an impression within the ministry. When the new rules are soon a fait accompli, the hope is that they will still join those local companies and use their expertise and personnel for this.

