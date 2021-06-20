Controversy over the appointment of Mario Vattani as ambassador to Singapore. Reason for contending an episode from his past, when with his group ‘SottoFasciaSemplice’ he took part in the gathering of Casa Pound in Rome and, in front of an audience that welcomed him with an outstretched hand, he was accused of returning the Roman greeting.

The Democratic Party presented a parliamentary question, while the Italian Left also made protests over his appointment.

THE GOVERNMENT: ASSIGNMENT TO VATTANI BASED ON COMMITMENT AND PROFESSIONAL PREPARATION “

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marina Sereni, replied to the question of the Democratic Party, who said that blocking the appointment of Vattani would mean “betraying” the founding values ​​of the Republic and anti-fascism: the rule of law, respect for the law. The government, Sereni assured, feels “Italy is firmly anchored to the values ​​of democracy, liberty and anti-fascism. But it is precisely the values ​​placed at the foundation of the Republic, in particular the rule of law that fascist barbarism had trampled on, to remind us that the protection of the public interest is ensured by compliance with the law “. And compliance with the law in the case of Vattani, according to the deputy minister, “is represented precisely by a duly discounted penalty and by a task conferred on the basis of the commitment shown and professional preparation”.