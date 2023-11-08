VATICAN CITY. Transgender people can receive baptism “under the conditions of other believers”. And act as godfather, godmother and best man, and this also applies to gay men and lesbian women. Yes to the baptism of children of homosexual couples even if born with gestation for others or assisted fertilization. The turning point was written in black and white in the Sacred Vatican Rooms of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the former Holy Office. Signature: Cardinal Prefect Víctor Manuel Fernández, known as Tucho. Countersignature: Francesco. The document (which does not mention bisexual people) is a response to some questions from a bishop, Monsignor Josè Negri, pastor of Santo Amaro in Brazil, sent on 14 July.

Bergoglio accelerates the idea of ​​a Church that is concretely open to “everyone, everyone, everyone”, as he has preached since the beginning of his pontificate and as he exclaimed in front of millions of girls and boys last summer in Lisbon at World Youth Day.

The first indication given to Monsignor Negri is that «a transsexual – who has also undergone hormonal treatment and sex reassignment surgery – can receive baptism, under the same conditions as other faithful, if there are no situations in which there ‘is the risk of generating public scandal or disorientation among the faithful.” In the case of children or adolescents with “problems of a transsexual nature, if well prepared and willing, they can receive Baptism”.

The Vatican News website explains that «through quotes from Saint Thomas and Saint Augustine, the Dicastery reminds us that Christ continues to seek the sinner and when repentance occurs, the sacramental character received immediately disposes one to receive grace».

Thus we can understand why the Pope “wanted to underline – we read in the note on the Doctrine of Faith – that baptism ‘is the door that allows Christ to establish himself in our person and us to immerse ourselves in his Mystery'”. And the apostolic exhortation «Evangelii gaudium, on the proclamation of the gospel in today’s world» is cited: it concretely implies that “not even the doors of the Sacraments should be closed for any reason. This is especially true when it comes to that sacrament that is “the door”, Baptism […] the Church is not a customs house, it is the paternal home where there is room for everyone with their tiring life'”.

Therefore, even when “doubts remain regarding the objective moral situation of a person, we must never forget this aspect of the faithfulness of God’s unconditional love, capable of generating an irrevocable alliance even with the sinner, always open to development, also unpredictable.”

Second point: «Under certain conditions, an adult transsexual who has also undergone hormonal treatment and sex reassignment surgery can be admitted to the role of godfather or godmother». At the same time it is remembered that this task does not constitute a right, and therefore “pastoral prudence demands that it not be permitted if there is a risk of scandal, undue legitimation or disorientation in the educational sphere of the ecclesial community”.

However, there is nothing in the “current universal canonical legislation” that prohibits a transsexual person “from being a witness to a wedding”.

A particularly delicate question receives an unprecedented opening. Question: «Can two homoemotional people appear as parents of a child, who must be baptized, and who was adopted or obtained through other methods such as a rented womb?». Response from the Holy See: «For the child to be baptized there must be a well-founded hope that he will be educated in the Catholic religion».

Another topic: «Can a homoemotional person who lives together be the godfather of a baptized person?». There is also the green light for gay male godparents and lesbian female godparents who live with another person, as long as they lead “a life in conformity with faith”. And there is nothing to prevent a homosexual person from “being a witness to a wedding”.

These doors that swing open in the Sacred Palaces and sacristies are “smoke in the eyes of the ultra-conservatives”, comments a prelate from across the Tiber. As well as «the next challenges to face and reflect on to make the Church more ready to dialogue with the world and the contemporary world: the diaconate and the female priesthood, the blessing of gay couples, the celibacy of priests».