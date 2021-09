Vatican will require visitors to “vaccinate passport” against Covid-19

Pope Francis during the Angelus Prayer in Vatican City, September 19. Vatican will require health certificate for visitors| Photo: EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

Residents, visitors and employees who want to enter the Vatican from Oct. 1 will have to present the European Green Certificate, a document that certifies that the holder has been vaccinated against Covid-19, has recently recovered from the disease or has had a test result negative for Sar-CoV-2 virus. The certificate is already being used in Italy. The new standard was established by the president of the Pontifical Commission on Vatican City State on matters of public health emergencies, the agency said. Vatican News this Monday (20).

The ordinance takes up Pope Francis’ recommendation, at the September 7 hearing, to “guarantee the health and well-being of the working community, respecting the dignity, rights and fundamental freedoms of each of its members” and “adopt all appropriate measures to prevent, control and combat the health emergency”.

The only exception concerns participation in liturgical celebrations “for the time strictly necessary for the performance of the rite”, during which the measures of wearing masks, distancing and other hygiene rules must be respected.

Last week, the Italian government announced that it will demand the health document from all workers in the country as of October 15th.