By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The Vatican on Saturday warned conservative Roman Catholics who opposed Pope Francis’ decision to restrict the old traditionalist Latin Mass that they are sowing division and creating “barren polemics.”

The Vatican department that oversees sacraments and liturgy issued a directive in response to bishops’ demands for clarification, following a document in July in which Francis reversed decisions of his two predecessors and restricted the Mass.

Since July, some conservatives, including bishops, have openly challenged the pope, resulting in the latest chapter of what some have called the church’s “liturgy wars.”

Religious conservatives, especially in the United States, have used the debate around the Latin Mass to align themselves with politically conservative media outlets and criticize the pope on a range of issues, including climate change, immigration and social justice.

“As pastors, we cannot lend ourselves to sterile controversies that can only create division, in which the ritual (the Mass) itself is often exploited from ideological standpoints,” said Archbishop Arthur Roche, head of the department, in a introductory letter to answers to 11 questions.

Saturday’s document asserts that conservatives who favor the Latin Mass cannot use such a sacred part of Catholicism to deny the “validity and legitimacy” of the Second Vatican Council reforms from 1962 to 1965, which included an overture to the modern world and dialogue with other religions, especially Judaism.

The text also makes it clear that pre-Vatican II Latin rites should not be used for other sacraments such as baptism and confirmation.

Before the Council, the Catholic Mass was a ritual elaborated in Latin by a priest facing east with his back to the congregation. Vatican II modernized the liturgy, including more active congregational participation, and placed the priest facing the faithful to pray in their local language.

Traditionalists, small in number but a very vocal minority in the 1.3 billion-member Catholic Church, rejected the new Mass, which is known as the Novus Ordo and came into general use in the early 1970s. sense of mystery and awe of the Latin ritual and the sacred songs that have existed for centuries that have also been left out.

Both Pope Benedict and Pope John Paul II eased restrictions on the Latin Mass, appeasing conservatives.

When reintroducing the restrictions in July, Francisco claimed that the leniency of his predecessors, while well intentioned, had been “exploited” for ideological reasons.

