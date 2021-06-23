The Vatican last week submitted a formal proposal to the Italian government to amend a new law against homophobia. According to the Vatican, the law violates bilateral agreements between the Holy See and Italy. The law explicitly criminalises discrimination based on sexual preference and gender identity. Italian media wrote on Tuesday about the letter delivered last Thursday to the Italian embassy, ​​signed by the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Paul Gallagher. It states that the Church “does not want to block the law.” However, the Vatican would like to see the law amended, partly for fear that it will be at the expense of the “freedom of thought” of Roman Catholics.

The Vatican fears that the activities of the Roman Catholic Church can no longer continue as it sees fit and fears possible legal consequences if believers share beliefs that go against the law. It also wants Catholic schools to be barred from organizing a future National Day Against Homophobia, as now included in the bill. According to the Vatican, the law violates the Lateran Treaty, an agreement concluded in 1929 between the Italian government and the Holy See that governs relations between the Catholic Church and Italy.

On Wednesday, the President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico responded to broadcaster RAI rejecting the request: “The bill has already passed the House and is now being considered by the Senate. We do not accept interference, parliament is sovereign.” Democratic Party (PD) petitioner Alessandro Zan reacts in an initial response to Corriere della Sera “incredulous”, because the Vatican has never invoked the Lateran Treaty before. Usually the Church makes a moral appeal for adjustment in controversial laws. According to Zan, the Church’s freedom of thought is “absolutely not” at stake. According to the politician, schools are also not obliged by law to participate in the National Day against Homophobia.