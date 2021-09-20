From October 1st, access to the Vatican is restricted

From October 1st, the Vatican will only be open to people who have a valid Corona passport.

Rome – From October 1st, the Vatican will only be open to people who have a valid Corona passport. As the Holy See announced on Monday, every resident, employee or visitor to the Papal States has to prove a vaccination against Covid-19, a recovery or a negative test. The EU Corona pass, which is also used in Germany, a “Green Pass” from the Vatican, or other foreign certificates are considered certificates. The Vatican announced admission controls by its own gendarmerie corps.

An exception to the new rules applies only to those times when believers attend masses and liturgical celebrations in the Vatican. However, you will be asked to follow the hygiene rules. With its ordinance, the Pontifical Commission for the State of Vatican City followed an instruction from Pope Francis to ensure the safety and health of the people in the Papal State. (dpa)