VATICAN CITY. The Oltretevere maxi-process undergoes a sharp slowdown. The proceeding on the management of the funds of the Vatican Secretariat of State and on the financial scandal linked to the sale of the London building is postponed to November 17. Not only that: it is broken into two or more sections, and for various defendants some of the alleged crimes are effectively eliminated. So we read in the order read today in the third hearing – which lasted a quarter of an hour, among the ten accused only Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu – by the president of the Vatican City State Court Giuseppe Pignatone. Its provision establishes the partial return to the Office of the promoter of justice of the acts, limited to a part of the accused and of the crimes against them, and that by 3 November the documents still missing are filed, including audio and video recordings of the key witness Monsignor Alberto Perlasca. And of Perlasca the Court asks the Promoter of Justice to clarify the position: «It appears necessary – reads the ordinance – for the Promoter of Justice to communicate whether Msgr. Perlasca is accused in this or other proceedings and for which crimes, in order to be able to appreciate the procedural aspect in view of future investigative activities “. Furthermore, the judges put pen to paper that in relation to the “queen trial”, that is the video interrogation of the key witness Perlasca, “it is not clear how the protection of privacy can be jeopardized by the publicity, typical of the trial venue, of documents (the interrogators) which by their nature are not subject to secrecy or declarations (such as those made by Perlasca) that the Promoter himself has indicated as sources of evidence and has repeatedly evoked to justify his request for summons to the judgment of the accused ». The same considerations, notes the Court, “are valid, in addition to any report containing statements, also with regard to wiretapping or things in seizure (including computer media) which the parties have the right to view at the place where they are still guarded (local in the availability of the Office of the Promotor of Justice) “.

The nine-page order specifically indicates the restitution to prosecution of the acts concerning Monsignor Mauro Carlino, Raffaele Mincione, Nicola Squillace and Fabrizio Tirabassi for all the disputed crimes. The acts relating to Becciu for the crimes of subornation of witness and embezzlement also return to the Pg Office; to Enrico Crasso for a hypothesis of embezzlement, one of corruption, five of fraud, one of forgery and one of money laundering; to Tommaso Di Ruzza for the crime of embezzlement. The positions of Cecilia Marogna and René Bruelhart remain untouched. The legitimate impediment was recognized to the Anglo-Molise financier Gianluigi Torzi as he is subject to precautionary measures in London.

For indictments that have been entirely or partially cleared, the interrogations of the suspects must be carried out, then the decisions on the new consequent bases must be made.

Satisfaction among the defense lawyers. For Fabio Viglione, Becciu’s defender, the return of the documents to the promoter of justice «is a rejection of the methodology used. All that we have objected has been accepted ». In practice, “part of the process has regressed, it was not ripe to go to the courtroom. Two counts of the cardinal’s indictment were not ripe for trial. And tomorrow they can also fall ». Now the cardinal “can be called for questioning and can answer. But we want to see everything, and on the basis of all the acts we want to see how to move ».

For Giandomenico Caiazza, Mincione’s lawyer, «it is a very important order, which essentially accepts all the complaints we have raised. For Raffaele Mincione the illegitimacy of the request for indictment has been declared ». For Massimo Bassi and Cataldo Intrieri, “the Vatican Court canceled the indictment of our client, Fabrizio Tirabassi, employee of the administrative department of the Secretariat of State, and of other important and fundamental protagonists of the affair. The sensational trial on the sale of the Sloane Square property is effectively canceled and limited to secondary offenses ”.