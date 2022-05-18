The cardinal in a river interrogation at the trial on the funds of the Holy See: «I am a faithful reader of Manzoni. Do you remember Fra Cristoforo who welcomes Lucia to the Monastery and answers “Omnia munda mundis” to the disputes? ”

VATICAN CITY. On the former Sardinian manager Cecilia Marogna, in particular on her overnight stay at her house, which is mentioned in the indictment papers in the trial on the management of the funds of the Holy See, Cardinal Angelo Becciu gave in the audience, during an interrogation- river, his version today: «I am a faithful reader of Manzoni. Do you remember Fra Cristoforo who welcomes Lucia to the Monastery and responds to the disputes “Omnia munda mundis”? She came to me in the evening, we had to talk. She got late. When she was leaving the sisters who assist me in the house told me: “The lady is afraid to go to the hotel because there is Covid. Can we stay there? ” I said yes. I found her the next morning at breakfast and then she left. The thing went like this ».

The cardinal also stated that “the stress of this process has greatly affected my memory”. Cardinal Angelo Becciu said this during the river interrogation – which will continue tomorrow – before the Vatican Tribunal.