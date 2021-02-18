Vatican employees who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 run the risk of being fired, according to a decree published Thursday by the Vatican State, which employs about 5,000 people. The official who does not present certified medical contraindications and refuses to be vaccinated against covid-19 runs the risk of “serious consequences, which may include the termination of the employment relationship,” says the text published on the official page dedicated to health and the current pandemic.

The decree, which is based on the sanctions provided in a 2011 Vatican law, specifies that people who refuse to be vaccinated cannot be hired. In the introduction, the Vatican refers to “the actions immediately necessary to respond to the pandemic” and underlines that the rejection of the vaccine can also constitute a risk for others, in addition to seriously increasing the risks in general for public health .

The decree establishes a series of sanctions. Failure to use the mask and failure to comply with the safety distance can be subject to fines ranging from 25 to 50 euros (30 to 60 dollars). The quarantine violation foresees fines of up to 1,500 euros ($ 1,800).

The Vatican launched a free vaccination campaign for all its employees in January. Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have already been vaccinated.