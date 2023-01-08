Behind Father Georg also Burke, Broglio and Muller. The protagonists of the Vatican feud

There is a secret plan “to stress the pontificate to arrive at the resignation of Francis, counting on a progressive weakening of the holy father and on doctrinal choices that create pockets of discontent to emphasize and collect”. This can be read today in La Stampa in an article signed by Gianluigi Nuzzi, who quotes the words of “an experienced Italian cardinal, a fine connoisseur of the Roman curia since the time of Wojtyla”, who adds: “Francis’ opponents are aware that today they represent a minority, at least in positions of command. They need time both to gain consensus and to weaken Bergoglio. For this they move on several levels”.

According to what we read in the article in La Stampa, “those who secretly plot to hinder the pope’s moves, for example undermining potential strong candidates at the top of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith or of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, those who publicly create tension and disruption on theological addresses like Monsignor Georg Ganswein, Ratzinger’s secretary who, knowingly or unknowingly, in books and interviews highlighted the distances and rifts between the two popes, going head-on against the Argentine Jesuit”.

According to Nuzzi, other more or less influential figures move behind Father Georg. Between these Raymond Burke, created cardinal by Benedict XVI, he is one of the most conservative exponents of the college of cardinals and patron of the Order of Malta. But also Timothy Broglio, President of the Episcopal Conference of the United States, conservative and skeptical of the pontificate of Francis. And finally Gerhard Ludwig Muller, Cardinal friend of Ratzinger and his successor at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, later not renewed by Francis.

Always at the Press, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia he says: “Conflicts have always been part of the history of the Church but the real challenge is reflection on Christianity in the 21st century” and argues that the best response to plots against the Pope is that of silence.

