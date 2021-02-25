There are many mysteries surrounding the 50 green boxes, which especially protect against fires and which look like a treasure trove of works of art, which has been found that under the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. Inside the boxes, of various sizes, there are “dozens and dozens” of old paintings, marble sculptures, 15th century frescoes perhaps from churches and archaeological material.

Most are authentic pieces, but there is a part of “author’s fake” from the 19th century, made with remarkable talent.

The Vatican correspondent for the Roman newspaper Il Messaggero, Franca Giansoldati, gave the scoop on Thursday. The quantity and quality of the works of art accumulated in St. Peter’s Basilica is so important that the discovery does not impress much to the monsignors and canons who they take care of the wonders of the temple most important of the Universal Church, starting with La Piedad that Miguel Angel sculpted and signed (the only sculpture) when he was young.

It was precisely a canonical elder, Michele Basso, who accumulated the vast collection and placed it in a little-frequented space under the “Cupolone”, another work of the genius of Miguel Angel.

The “Cupolone” is actually the great priceless work of art of the basilica, with an internal diameter of 42 meters and a height that raises the dimension of San Pedro to 130 meters. With the Colosseum they are the indelible marks of identity of the architectural landscape of Rome.

The “tesoretto” is under the protection of the curious, explains Franca Giansoldati, in a room closed with a double key which is very difficult to reach. The content of the fifty boxes is being verified to determine what is the origin of “this authentic fortune” and to know if it was part of private collections or if the works were bought over the years. Some experts believe that they may have been donated to the Vatican by convents or religious institutions and the goods were never cataloged.

Fabrics and pots

The arrival of the new archprete of the basilica is expected, the Cardinal of Asis Maruo Gambetti, a naturally Franciscan, who Pope Francis named in place of Cardinal Angelo Comastri, retired due to age limits.

The correspondent of Il Messaggero explains that “naturally the Pope and the Secretary of State know about the boxes full of works of art ”. A few months ago, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the “prime minister” of the Argentine pontiff, inspected the material.

Father Michele Basso explained that “I have donated everything to the San Pedro Factory, I am no longer the owner”. He only said of the large number of works he accumulated that · “some were bought, others given away.”

The examination of the material carried out in the Saint Peter’s Factory, which is the entity that takes care of the maintenance of the Basilica, brought to light magnificent fabrics from the school of Mattia Pretti, sketches by Pietro da Cortona, tables by Guercino, Golzius, Pascualotto, plus 16th century sculptures and a white marble sculpture inspired by Michelangelo’s Prisons.

Authentic fabrics are mixed, narrates Il Messaggero, with works that are “forged by author”, forgeries carried out by talented artisans. There are Etruscan and Roman vessels made with such talent that it resembles the authentic ones like drops of water, including a copy of the Euphronius Vase.

Giansoldati points out that they were probably produced in Rome in the late 19th century, when it was fashionable to reproduce Roman and Etruscan manufactures, so remarkably that the works are circulating today in a flourishing international market.

Last year the Pope ordered to open an internal inspection on the management clarity of the San Pedro Factory. No information has been given about the outcome of the investigation.

PB