Vatican, Müller's attack on the blessing of gay couples in church: “Failed document”

The clash within the Church is increasingly evident, i progressives driven by Pope francesco on the one hand and the “orphan” conservatives of Ratzinger on the other. Gerhard Ludwig's attack is emblematic in this sense Müller to Fernandezthe clash between the holder of the department of the doctrine of the faith, the one who decided for the blessing of gay couples in church and his predecessor who retains that provision wrong. Müller, prefect emeritus of the Congregation for the doctrine of the faith, – we read in La Verità – launches a dig at Fernandezhis successor, who ended up at the center of the news even for his family hot books written in the past about “female orgasms” And “insatiable women”.

“I – says Müller – I studied doctrine and not gynecology“. Then the real attack, the one against the norm for the blessings of gay couples in church. “Trust Supplicans – explains Müller to the American broadcaster Ewtn – be rewritten“. This is the thrust of Fernandez's predecessor who also wanted praise the African bishopswho not only held a position against the blessings of gay couples, but also managed to formulate a note of dissent. It is no coincidence that after those of Africa other bishops also arrived to distance themselves from that provision, such as those of Holland and of French Antilles. For Müller, with this gesture the African Churches have become “leader in this path of correcting a failed document“.